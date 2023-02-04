Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 4.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 789,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,066,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dada Nexus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

