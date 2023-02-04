Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Up 1.5%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 300,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 234,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $357.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 30,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 266,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,652 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 227,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

