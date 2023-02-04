Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.80. The company has a market capitalization of £410.87 million and a PE ratio of 665.71.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

