Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CW traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.63. 259,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,608. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

