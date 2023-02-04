Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $254.80

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $254.80 and last traded at $254.46, with a volume of 363869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

