Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

CEQP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,048.00%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 331,538 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.