Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.