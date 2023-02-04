Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $4.29 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $14.98 or 0.00064039 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and $256.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00090724 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010601 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00024863 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004415 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000250 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
