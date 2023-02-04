Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. Corteva has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 222,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

