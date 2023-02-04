Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. Corteva has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.
Corteva Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.
Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
