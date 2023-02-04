Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.64. 1,822,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. Copart has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

