Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.62). 5,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.62).

The company has a market cap of £77.23 million and a P/E ratio of 223.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 22.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

