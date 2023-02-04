Contrasting Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) & Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neoen and Endesa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Neoen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoen 2 0 3 0 2.20 Endesa 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neoen currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.22%. Endesa has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Endesa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endesa is more favorable than Neoen.

Dividends

Profitability

Neoen pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. Endesa pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Neoen pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Endesa pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Neoen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Neoen and Endesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoen N/A N/A N/A Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neoen and Endesa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoen N/A N/A N/A $41.46 0.94 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $1.46 13.14

Neoen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endesa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Endesa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Neoen

(Get Rating)

Neoen S.A., an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia. Neoen S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Neoen S.A. is a subsidiary of Impala SAS.

About Endesa

(Get Rating)

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. The Distribution segment consists of distribution of electricity to consumption points. The Structure segment includes the balances and transactions of holding and financing companies. The company was founded on November 18, 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.