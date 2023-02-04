ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

