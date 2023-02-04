ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
Read More
