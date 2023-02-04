ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

