CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.58-$0.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CONMED by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile



CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

