CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CNMD traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,978. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CONMED by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

