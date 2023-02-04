Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 6,152 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $106,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

