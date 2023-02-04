Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 5,435 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,322,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.