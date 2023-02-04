Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.07.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.08 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.75 and a 200 day moving average of $446.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

