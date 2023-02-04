Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 12,363 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 424,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 357,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2,658.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 326,107 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $23.95 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

