Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $252.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

