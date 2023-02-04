Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $678,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

