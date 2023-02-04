Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $243,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $102.93. 5,074,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,233. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

