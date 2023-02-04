Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 83,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 182,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.