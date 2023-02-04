Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

