Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $85.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

