Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,509,000 after acquiring an additional 191,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,402 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $76.72 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.