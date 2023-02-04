Concordium (CCD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $83.44 million and $614,816.70 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars.

