Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

SID stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

