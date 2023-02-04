Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
SID stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.