Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) versus Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Head to Head Comparison

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Coloplast A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.92 $71.66 million $0.48 135.94 Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.61 $585.21 million $0.28 43.89

Profitability

Coloplast A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. Coloplast A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Enovis and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78% Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enovis and Coloplast A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Coloplast A/S 1 2 2 0 2.20

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Summary

Enovis beats Coloplast A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products. The Wound & Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. The company was founded by Aage Louis-Hansen and Johanne Louise-Hansen in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark.

