CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

