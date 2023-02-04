Citigroup Upgrades EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EFGXY opened at C$9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.42. EFG International has a 1-year low of C$9.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.01.

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth and trust services; credit and financing services, such as property and investment finance; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services.

