Citigroup Upgrades EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EFG International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EFGXY opened at C$9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.42. EFG International has a 1-year low of C$9.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.01.
EFG International Company Profile
