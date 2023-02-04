Citigroup Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $113.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.88 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

