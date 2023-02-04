Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $102.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

