Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $102.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
