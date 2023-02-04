Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Increases Dividend to $1.23 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.
Cigna has increased its dividend payment by an average of 382.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cigna to earn $24.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
Cigna Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $292.59 on Friday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cigna
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
