Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Increases Dividend to $1.23 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Cigna has increased its dividend payment by an average of 382.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cigna to earn $24.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $292.59 on Friday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.