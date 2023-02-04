CIBC Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$2.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.52.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$12.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.