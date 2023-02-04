Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lithia Motors worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $289.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61.

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.