ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 17.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $509,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

