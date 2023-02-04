Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.89 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Chain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $239.54 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

