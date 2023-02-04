Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.42. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 42,179 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Celyad Oncology Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
About Celyad Oncology
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
