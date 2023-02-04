CEEK VR Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $105.75 million and $9.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13077989 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,517,087.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

