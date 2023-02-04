Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,136,249 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $93,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VWO stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

