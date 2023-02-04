Cardano Price Tops $0.41 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Cardano has a market cap of $14.02 billion and $266.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.91 or 0.07169902 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090704 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031134 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063474 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010986 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001156 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025240 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,431,262,324 coins and its circulating supply is 34,609,713,922 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
