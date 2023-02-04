Capital Product Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.