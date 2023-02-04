Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.87 million-$201.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.01 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,522,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

