Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 437 ($5.40) price target on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 260 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The Property Franchise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 372 ($4.59). The company has a market capitalization of £83.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Latham acquired 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £9,879.43 ($12,201.35). In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider Paul Latham bought 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,879.43 ($12,201.35). Also, insider Phil Crooks purchased 5,649 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £13,557.60 ($16,743.98).

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

