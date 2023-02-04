Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,293. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.23.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

