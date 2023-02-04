Camden Capital LLC Sells 96 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of TT stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.