Camden Capital LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 46.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.