Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

NYSE:BA opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.69. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

