Camden Capital LLC Invests $283,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

